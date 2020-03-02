The BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee will finally get down to the work of picking two national selectors at its first meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The three-member CAC, which is supposed to pick the selectors as per the BCCI constitution, has not had much to do since its appointment on January 31.

The committee comprising former India cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik will be shortlisting the candidates for personal interviews.

Lal, who had earlier told PTI that 44 applications have been received for two positions, confirmed on Monday that he will be travelling to Mumbai for the meeting.

“Yes, I will be going for the meeting but I don’t know the details yet,” he told PTI.

However, a BCCI source confirmed that the meeting is scheduled to shortlist the candidates.

The CAC is looking for replacements of outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

Ganguly, who did not travel to Dubai for the Asian Cricket Council meetings due to the rising threat of novel coronavirus, is likely to be present at the BCCI headquarters on Tuesday.

In January, the BCCI boss had said the new selection panel will pick the India squad for the home ODIs against South Africa, beginning in Dharamsala on March 12.

“There is still time for the South Africa series. The entire process for picking the new selectors will be done this week,” said a BCCI official.