The one-year doping ban on former Asian silver-medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan was on Monday lifted after he proved that his intake of a banned substance was unintentional in a hearing conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency in New Delhi.

“Sumit has been cleared and his ban lifted as he has convinced the NADA panel that the diuretic he tested positive for was a case of unintentional intake,” a Boxing Federation of India official told PTI.

Sangwan was banned for a year in December 2019 after testing positive for Acetazolamide, listed as a diuretic and masking agent under World Anti-Doping Agency’s 2019 Prohibited List.

“I am relieved, a huge weight is off my shoulders. I knew I wasn’t in the wrong. I am glad I could prove myself,” an emotional Sangwan said.

He had maintained that it was a case of unintentional intake as he had duly consulted a doctor before taking the medication for an eye infection.

The suspension, however, cost Sangwan dearly as the 2012 Olympian missed out on appearing for trials for this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Sangwan’s sample was collected “out of competition” on October 10 last year.