Bengal defeated Karnataka on Tuesday to move into the final of the Ranji Trophy. Anustup Majumdar, Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar were the star performers for Bengal as they notched-up a massive 174-run win.

Asked to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Bengal were all-out for 312 as Majumdar remained not out on 149 off 207 after walking out to bat at No 6. In reply, Karnataka were cleaned up for just 122 with Porel picking up a five-wicket haul.

Bengal were then in a spot of bother after being bowled out for just 161 in their second innings. Seasoned pacer Abhimanyu Mithun, who bagged three wickets for Karnataka in the first innings, picked up a four-for in the second.

However, Karnataka couldn’t make the most of their opportunity and lost their ten wickets again for just 177 runs. Kumar did the star turn with the ball for Bengal in the second innings with figures of 6/61. Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal continued his good form this season with a 62 in the second innings but his effort was never going to be enough.

Bengal will now face the winner of the other semi-final being played between Saurashtra and Gujarat.