Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was on Tuesday included in Bengal’s squad for their Ranji Trophy final starting on March 9.

Saha is likely to be included in the lineup in place of opener Abhishek Raman who is struggling for runs.

The 35-year-old has recovered from a surgery on his right ring finger which he had sustained during India’s day-night Test against Bangladesh last November. However, he was not included the playing XI in India’s recent 0-2 Test series defeat in New Zealand.

Saha last played for Bengal in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season where he averaged 38.33 from in matches.

The selectors also named uncapped batsman Sudip Gharami with the injured Koushik Ghosh and youngster Golam Mustafa being the only two omissions from the 16-member squad, which beat Karnataka in the semi-final.

The Bengal pace attack complemented Anustup Majumdar’s unbeaten 149 to beat a star-studded Karnataka lineup by 174 runs inside four days.

Bengal reached their first Ranji Trophy final in 13 years and will face the winners of the other semi-final between Saurashtra and Gujarat in the summit clash.