India will take on England in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals, it was decided on Tuesday following the rained-out game between South Africa and the West Indies in Sydney.

The abandoned game meant South Africa and West Indies shared a point each which was enough to push the former to the top spot with seven points, leaving England second.

England, who finished with three wins and a loss in the group stage, face India on Thursday in a repeat semi-final of the 2018 edition.

Back then, England had beaten India before losing the final to Australia.

India, who are aiming to make their maiden final, topped the group stage with four wins in as many games.

The second semi-final between South Africa and four-time champions Australia will also be played on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.