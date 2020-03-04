Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was the first one to appear before the Cricket Advisory Committee which is conducting interviews to pick two national selectors.

The CAC had shortlisted five candidates – Rajesh Chouhan, Harvinder Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Siva and Sunil Joshi – to fill the vacancies created by outgoing chief selector MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

The CAC, comprising former India players Madan Lal, Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh, began the process at the Board of Control for Cricket in India headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

It is expected that the two new selectors will be announced by Wednesday itself.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the new selection panel will pick the squad for the South Africa One-Day International series that begins in Dharamshala on March 12.