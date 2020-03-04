India face England in the first semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday and a key player for the Indian team will be Shafali Verma.

The 16 year-old has been in fine form right through the tournament and played an important role in India finishing at the top of their group in the league stage.

Verma, who climbed to the top of the ICC rankings for batters in women’s T20 cricket on Wednesday, has scored 161 runs in four matches at a superb strike-rate of 161 to set the tone for India at the top of the order.

The right-handed opener has received high praise from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her other teammates and India will be in pole position if she gets another good start at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Ahead of the semi-finals, the official social media handle of the T20 World Cup shared a video of Verma practicing on Wednesday. The youngster can be seen doing several batting drills as she prepares for the clash against England.

Watch the video here: