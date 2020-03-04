Amandeep Drall carried on from where she left off in the fourth leg as she took a two-shot lead in the first round of the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in Doha on Wednesday.

Drall, with six birdies against three bogeys, carded three under 69. Pranavi Urs (71) and Vani Kapoor (72) are second and third. Amandeep was two shots clear of Pranavi Urs, who was the only other player to come back with an under par card. Pranavi had an eagle and four birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey.

At one stage she looked set for a very low score as she began with a flourish. Pranavi holed her second shot for an eagle on first and then added three more birdies on third, fifth and sixth to go to five-under.

Thereafter, the birdies seemed to dry up. She bogeyed seventh, double bogeyed the 10th and bogeyed 13th and 15th with just one birdie in between on the par-3 12th. She finished with 71.

Drall began with a birdie but gave the gains away on the next, only to birdie the third and once again get into red numbers. A birdie on sixth, followed by a bogey on seventh and another birdie on ninth meant she was two-under at the turn.

On the back nine, she birdied 11th and 14th but dropped a shot on 16th to finish with a solid 69. Vani Kapoor in the third group of the day took the early clubhouse lead with an even par 72, which was overtaken by Pranavi and then Drall, who was playing in the last group.

Kapoor displayed a lot of confidence with a steady round of even par 72, with two birdies and two bogeys. Gaurika Bishnoi, Ridhima Dilawari and amateur Hunar Mittal were tied for fourth place with one-over 73 each.

Sharmila makes superb recovery

Three-over after eight holes, Sharmila Nicollet made a superb recovery on the back nine and was lying tied seventh at the end of the first round of the Jabra Ladies Classic on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

Nicollet, who had a Top-10 finish last week fought back from a disappointing front nine to strike a purple patch at the start of the back nine. She bogeyed the third, fourth and eighth and turned in three-over.

She found her rhythm on the back nine with four birdies and one bogey between 10th and 14th and another birdie on 18th as she compiled one-under 71 in the first round.

South African golfers occupied the top three spots as Ashleigh Buhai, a three-time winner on Ladies European Tour had eight birdies and an eagle against one bogey in a sizzling nine-under 63. She had five birdies in a row on the back nine of the Glendower Golf Club.

She was four shots ahead of second placed Stacy Bregman and Kesley Nicholas was third at four-under.