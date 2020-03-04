Runaway I-League leaders Mohun Bagan will aim for their eighth win on the trot when they face defending champions Chennai City in Kolkata on Thursday.

With six games to play and a 12-point lead at the summit of the I-League table, Mohun Bagan need six more points (two wins) to clinch their second title.

The reverse fixture between the two sides in Coimbatore showcased a grandstand finish with Chennai roaring back from three goals down for a 2-3 finish.

Despite being in pole position, Mohun Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna understandably asserted that the job isn’t done yet for his side.

“Our goal has been the same from the start, which is to win the league and we have to ensure that we do the job over the remainder of our games,” he said.

The Akbar Nawas-coached side will have its work cut out against a team that has lost just once over the course of the season.

Despite Chennai’s woes, it is difficult to question the quality they possess in every department a dependable keeper in Nauzet Santana, an experienced center-half in Roberto Eslava, a veteran midfielder in Katsumi Yusa, who is well familiar with the Green and Maroon half of Kolkata, and a skillful ‘Fito’ Miranda upfront.

Coach Vicuna asserted the same and added, “Chennai are obviously a really good team. They troubled us in the reverse fixture in Coimbatore.

“They enjoy playing a possession-based game and when you look at their squad, you see the quality. They have Nauzet Santana, who, in my opinion, is the best goalkeeper in the league.

“They have Roberto Eslava, Katsumi, Fito and few quality Indian players. It’s going to be challenging against them for sure.”

The visitors may be on course to surrendering their Champions’ crown but they still remain hopeful of finishing in the upper dominions of the league.

Kick-off: 5pm.