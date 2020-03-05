The unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final after their last-four clash against England was washed out in Sydney on Thursday.

Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually the semi-final was called off without a ball being bowled.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, had topped Group A with four victories in as many matches while England had finished second in Group B with three wins and a defeat.

England had ended runners-up in the previous edition.

If the second semi-final between South Africa and reigning champions Australia is also washed out, the Proteas will advance to the summit clash since they topped their group.