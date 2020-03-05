Persistent rain delayed the toss between India and England in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, in Sydney on Thursday.

To complete a 10 overs per side match, the toss must be held by 4:36 pm local time (11:06 am IST) and play must commence by 4:51 pm (11:21 am IST).

India vs England – Live Updates

In case the match is not held due to bad weather, India will qualify for the final because of their superior record in the group stage.

India are unbeaten in the tournament thus far winning all four of their matches.

If the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia is also washed out then the Proteas will advance to the final since they topped their group.

The second semi-final is scheduled to begin after the India-England match at the same venue. There is no reserve day for the semi-finals.