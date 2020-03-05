India reached a first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final Thursday after their last four clash against England was washed out, sparking calls for the International Cricket Council to include reserve days in future events.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten side were due to face the 2009 champions at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but the rain began pouring early in the day with barely any let-up.
With a minimum 10 overs per side needed for a result and no break in the weather, the umpires called it off without a ball being bowled. Normally, five overs per side are needed to constitute a T20 match, but the rules are different for ICC tournaments.
A reserve day is allowed for the final and the lack of one for the semis has been criticised by some players, with England captain Heather Knight among those calling for change.
Ranked four in the world, India had made three semi-finals before this year and lost every time, including against England at the last World Cup.
