Mumbai City FC has decided to part ways with their entire coaching staff including head coach Jorge Costa along with his two assistants after the team failed to make it to the play-offs in the 2019-20 Indian Super League campaign.

The Islanders needed to win their last league encounter against former champions Chennaiyin FC but went down 1-0 at home.

Mumbai City FC said in a statement that Costa’s contract, which expires shortly, will not be renewed.

“We’d like to thank Jorge sincerely for his immense contribution to the Club during his two seasons with us, including a memorable run to the play-offs in his first season. Everyone at the Club wishes Jorge well for the future,” it quoted Mumbai City FC CEO Indranil Das Blah as saying.

Assistant coaches Marco Leite and Pedro Miguel Correia will also be leaving the Club, the statement said.