ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Australia v South Africa semi-final live: Proteas win toss, elect to bowl
Follow live score, updates and commentary of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa.
Live updates
1:38 pm:
South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk at the toss: “With the rain around, we want to know exactly what we need to do. But having said that, we are going up against the No 1 team in the world today. Very sad to say Marizanne Kapp did not recover. So she’s out for the semi-final. Nadine de Klerk is in.”
1:36 pm: TOSS UPDATE
South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
1:34 pm: We’re minutes away from the toss now.
1:26 pm: The umpires are inspecting the ground conditions at the moment and the Australian players are out exercising. The rain hasn’t returned and the ground staff are working in full steam to dry up the outfield.
1:00 pm: To complete a 10 overs a side match, the toss must be held by 3:06 pm IST, and play must commence by 3:21 pm IST.
12:52 pm: Well, well, there is FINALLY some good news coming in from Sydney. The covers are coming off at the SCG!
12:47 pm: India have qualified for the final after their semis clash with England was washed out. If the Australia-South Africa match, to be played at the same venue, is washed out as well, the Proteas will go through because they finished at the top of their group.
12:40 pm: We’re not too far away from the scheduled toss at the SCG but chances of it happening on time look grim. It’s still continuing to rain in Sydney.
Hello and welcome to live updates of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa.
Rain is set to be a crucial factor for this match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the first semi-final between India and England at the same venue getting washed out.