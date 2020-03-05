Tottenham’s Eric Dier stormed into the stands following his side’s FA Cup exit to Norwich on Wednesday. The England international climbed over rows of seats to confront a fan, who had allegedly been involved in an altercation with the player’s brother and was racially abusive.

The incident rounded off a terrible night for Tottenham, who saw another chance of silverware slip away 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw against the side bottom of the Premier League.

“When someone insults you and your family is there and your family gets involved with somebody who is insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do but, I repeat, probably everyone of us would do,” said manager Jose Mourinho in his defence.

Here’s what happened, according to social media users who were present

The moment Eric Dier confronted the Tottenham fan...#THFCpic.twitter.com/7OhraIAVtd — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) March 4, 2020

Heard two stories:

1: Diers brother in crowd got punched by some dickhead

2: The guy racially abused Gedson Fernandes



Either way enough respect @ericdier



Also the ginger lad in a blue coat giving you a hug is me, x pic.twitter.com/Mo1XM7vlpp — Dinnage (@dinnagem) March 4, 2020

#ericdier just hurdled some seats next to me in what I thought was going to be a warm embrace / shirt giveaway but apparently he came to punch a fan for racist abuse on Gedson Fernandes. Well done to him! pic.twitter.com/JxvaSgExex — Edward June (@realedwardjune) March 4, 2020

Dier scored his penalty in the shootout, but Erik Lamela, Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes missed from the spot to condemn Spurs to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.

On the prospect of the club taking disciplinary action against Dier, Mourinho added: “If the club does that I will not agree, but he did wrong.”

"I think Eric Dier did something we professionals cannot do... but probably every one of us would do." pic.twitter.com/JZDtvJPfmO — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 5, 2020

Jan Vertonghen headed Tottenham into an early lead, but Mourinho’s decision to hand 36-year-old goalkeeper Michel Vorm his first appearance of the season backfired. The Dutchman spilt a long-range effort from Kenny McLean and Josip Drmic bundled home the rebound to level 12 minutes from time.

Both sides then tired badly in extra-time, but neither could find a winner and Mourinho again blamed his stretched resources without the injured Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to injury for defeat.

“Some of my players were really in trouble and they made an incredible effort to try,” said Mourinho.

“I don’t have one single negative feeling towards my players. I can cope with negative moments in football, but I feel really sorry for my players.”

Norwich will host Derby or Manchester United in their first quarter-final since 1992.

With AFP Inputs