Ukrainian Grandmaster Stanislav Bogdanovich and his girlfriend Alexandra Vernigora were found day in a Moscow apartment, sport-express.ru reported.

The report claimed that the couple could have died due to suffocation as balloons filled with laughing gas – Nitrus Oxide – were found next to the body. Vernigora was also an upcoming chess player.

27-year-old Ukrainian GM Stanislav Bogdanovich and his girlfriend were found dead in an apartment in Moscow. According to Enews, the laughing gas was identified as the cause of the couple’s death. Balloons were found next to the bodies that were filled with nitrous oxide. pic.twitter.com/eIsMQAqBKy — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) March 6, 2020

Bogdanovich was considered to be the brightest young talent from Ukraine and had last year qualified for the Isle of Man tournament.

According to chess-news.ru, he was recently in the news for putting out a Facebook post about playing for Russia in an online match and the reasons behind it. He, however, deleted that post later but received a lot of flak from fellow players and even Ukrainian nationals.