BCCI president Sourav Ganguly declined Saurashtra Cricket Association’s request to allow Ravindra Jadeja play in the final of Ranji Trophy because of a ‘country first’ policy, reported The Indian Express.

The all-rounder is part of the Indian squad due to play the first One day International against South Africa on March 12 while Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal starts on March 9.

Bengal’s Mohammed Shami is another player in India’s ODI squad who won’t be able to play the final. However, Test specialists Chesteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha will be part of the final of India’s top domestic competition.

SCA president Jaydev Shah, seemed miffed at the BCCI’s decision and said that international matches should not clash with big domestic games, just like during the Indian Premier League.

“If BCCI wants people to watch their premier domestic cricket then no international game should be held during Ranji final, henceforth. It’s my suggestion,” the former Saurashtra captain was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Shah added: “Will BCCI keep an international match during IPL? No, because it gives money. Ranji Trophy can only be popularised if star players play at least in the finals. Don’t keep any international cricket during finals, have a proper window.”

Saurashtra defeated Gujarat by 92 runs in their semi-final while Bengal defeated Karnataka by 174 runs to set up the summit clash.