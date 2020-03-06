India international Hardik Pandya once again underlined his big-hitting prowess in the DY Patil T20 cricket tournament in Navi Mumbai on Friday when he scored an unbeaten 158 in just 55 balls to help Reliance 1 reach 238/4 in the first semi-final against Bharat Petroleum Company Limited.

Pandya’s side romped home by 104 runs. BPCL were all out for 134 in 18.4 overs. The 26-year-old, who is returning after a long injury lay off following back surgery, hit 20 sixes and six fours after coming in to bat at No 4 with his team reeling at 10/2.

He built a 106-run partnership with Saurabh Tiwary (41 off 34 balls) and then went on the rampage in the final overs against the likes of Shivam Dube and Sandeep Sharma.

Pandya, who had scored a century against CAG in the group stages, reached the three-figure mark in 39 balls with three consecutive sixes in the 17th over off Rahul Tripathi. At that point, he had hit 14 sixes and two fours.