India international Hardik Pandya once again underlined his big-hitting prowess in the DY Patil T20 cricket tournament in Navi Mumbai on Friday when he scored an unbeaten 158 in just 55 balls to help Reliance 1 reach 238/4 in the first semi-final against Bharat Petroleum Company Limited.

Pandya’s side romped home by 104 runs after BPCL were all out for 134 in 18.4 overs. The 26-year-old, who is returning after a long injury lay off following back surgery, hit 20 sixes and six fours after coming in to bat at No 4 with his team reeling at 10/2.

And while all of that sounds incredible, there’s nothing like watch Pandya in action. He went deep in his crease as we saw in the last IPL season and his ball-striking was awe-inspiring.

Enough said.

Watch Pandya’s innings, he comes in to bat in the 37th minute: