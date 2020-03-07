The Sunil Joshi-led new selection panel must have a say in picking the playing XI and the Board of Control for Cricket in India constitution should be amended to make it happen, former chief selector MSK Prasad said on Saturday.

Prasad has just completed an eventful tenure during which he oversaw the transition of leadership from Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Virat Kohli.

In his four-year term, India won a first ever Test series in Australia but it can be said that his bigger contribution was creating a robust supply line of India A players.

“I personally feel this flaw in the new reforms has to be amended at all costs so that there will be equal responsibility of the outcomes,” said Prasad, when asked about his view on selectors having a vote in choosing playing XI which till date remains the coach and captain’s prerogative.

Prasad reminded that the perspective of the team management and the selection committee would be a bit different. “Generally, the selectors have a macro picture looking at the whole of Indian cricket and the team management has this micro picture of just the team.

“But over a period of time with the relationships being built between the selectors, captain and team management, there will be a synergy of thought-process due to the mutual respect that they share,” the former India stumper said.

The stature of his committee was questioned but Prasad said he did not care for the brickbats. “Criticism should always be healthy and any criticism with ulterior motives should always be neglected.”

The switch from Dhoni to Kohli was seamless which gives him a lot of satisfaction. “Handling the transition period of MSD to Virat and developing substantial bench strength had been the biggest success of our committee,” he said.

Prasad still regrets Kohli’s men losing close Test series in South Africa and England apart from the heartbreaking semi-final defeat at the ODI World Cup last year. “I think we deserved to win all three of them. It was so close yet so far,” he said.

But he refuses to agree when you tell him that an unsettled No 4 could have sowed the seeds of a disappointing semi-final.

“I keep saying this that we have not lost the World Cup because of the No 4 position. When our team reached the top of the table prior to that semi-final, that speaks it all. It was one bad session that cost us the World Cup,” said Prasad.

As he looks back, he is extremely proud of how he along with colleagues Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjpe, Gagan Khoda and Sarandeep Singh created a supply line from domestic cricket.

“We had a very clear plans and shared the roles and accordingly I posted the selectors for the domestic games My strength had been my colleagues whose hard work and commitment had helped in building this wonderful Indian team across all formats,” he said.

At the end of his journey, he thanked former Andhra Cricket Association head Gokaraju Gangaraju, along with all the former office bearers, coaches and captains, who worked during his tenure.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate if I don’t thank the all the captains – MSD, Virat, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane – along with coaches Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid and their respective team managements with whom I worked in the last four years. I am confident that under Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah, Indian cricket will reach greater heights,” said Prasad.