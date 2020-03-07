It was around this time last year when FC Goa qualified for the 2018-’19 Indian Super League finals and they did it without breaking much sweat. A thumping 5-1 away victory against Mumbai City in the first leg meant half the job was done and even though the Islanders managed to scrape a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture, the task seemed in the end, seemed improbable against a rampaging FC Goa team.

This year, FC Goa find themselves in Mumbai City’s boots and are left with a mountain to climb, after their recent 1-4 drubbing against Chennaiyin FC just a week earlier.

History will favour Chennaiyin FC as FC Goa have never beaten them in a knockout game but the Gaurs can certainly fancy their chances as midfielders Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous are all back in contention after missing the previous tie. They also play the tie at the Fatorda Stadium, a place they have established as their fortress.

Head-to-head

Chennaiyin FC’s 4-1 win was the first time where they managed to get the better of FC Goa in their past six meetings. The visitors hold the edge heading into the contest but Savior Gama’s crucial away goal should keep fans on the edge of their seats.

And although Chennaiyin FC are in the middle of their longest unbeaten run in the ISL, they will have their task cut out at Fatorda.

No team other than FC Goa (22) has managed to bag the maximum points from their home games this season. The Gaurs are also among one of the two sides who in ISL history who have successfully managed to overturn a first-leg deficit, having achieved the feat in 2015 against Delhi Dynamos.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head record FC Goa Chennaiyin FC Matches 16 16 Wins 8 7 Draws 1 1 Losses 7 8 Goals scored 29 31

Team news

Both sides will have a full-strength squad at their disposal which further spices up the contest. Tondonba Singh will return to the bench for Chennaiyin FC after missing the first leg due to suspension.

The hosts on the other hand, will be bolstered by the return of Boumous, Brandon and Bedia who will certainly provide them with a cutting edge in midfield.

Boumous and Brandon are likely to retain their place in the starting eleven at Manvir Singh and Seiminlen Doungel’s expense with Bedia offering another attacking option from the bench.

Tactical battle

While the objective is clear for both teams to reach the final, both Miranda and Coyle downplayed the pressure ahead of the tie and threw down the gauntlet towards each other.

Miranda made their clear that the club has already achieved its major objective of winning the ISL Winners Shield and qualifying for the AFC Champions League, so they have nothing to lose.

“We were disappointed [after the first leg defeat] but not devastated,” the interim coach said at the pre-match presser. “We knew, there is one game back home, in our own stadium, where we are more than comfortable to get a result in our favour. For me, the onus is on Chennaiyin to reach the final as they are favourites. This is Chennaiyin’s FC match to lose. For us, we will play freely and responsibly. I cannot ask anything more from the players who have given absolutely everything throughout the season.”

Coyle also echoed the same views, mentioning that the onus was on FC Goa to “turn things around”.

Turning the focus away from the mind games, it is the midfield where the contest may once again be won or lost. And FC Goa will need to get a couple of things right if they wish to mount a stunning comeback.

With Ahmed Jahouh and Lenny Rodrigues marshalling the midfield, a depleted FC Goa side were outnumbered and overrun in the middle by the trio of Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul and Rafael Crivellaro during the previous leg.

The home side will once again need to be on their toes again against Thapa and Crivellaro, the duo who have been the heartbeat of the Chennaiyin FC attack.

Jahouh will have to stop Crivellaro and will need to win his individual battles against the Brazilian playmaker, who has been their chief creative outlet and can also cause trouble from set-pieces.

Rodrigues, meanwhile, has to keep the dynamic Thapa in check, who in the first leg made the difference – the youngster scoring one goal and setting up another. The Goan will need to track Thapa’s forays into the box and ensure he is not afforded as much space in the final third.

The Gaurs also struggled to create chances in the previous tie and Boumous’ comeback is a welcome return that should see Ferran Corominas revert to the No 9 role. The Spaniard was tasked with the responsibility of creating chances but struggled all by himself as Chennaiyin FC’s midfield suppressed his threat by limiting him to tight spaces.

Brandon will also have a key role to play in ensuring that Goa has long spells of possession and that they don’t lose the ball cheaply, something which happened in the previous tie. The FC Goa No 10 will not only have to provide cover to the midfield but his link-up play with Boumous and Jahouh will also be crucial in unlocking the Chennaiyin FC defence.

A team that mostly relies on crosses, FC Goa will also need to be effective down the channels in order to pump more goals upfront. Their wingers Doungel and Jackichand Singh were both isolated in the first leg while full-backs Mandar Rao Dessai and Seriton Fernandes couldn’t bomb forward enough as the duo were busy fulfilling their defensive duties.

Apart from scoring goals, FC Goa will also need to defend diligently from the first whistle as conceding early would mean they would have to score at least four goals to stay alive in the contest.

With a place in the final up for grabs and plenty at stake, it wouldn’t be a surprise if another high scoring affair takes place.