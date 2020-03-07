ISL semi-finals, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, second leg live: Early spell of possession for hosts
Chennaiyin have a 4-1 advantage from the first leg heading into the second leg of the tie against FC Goa.
Live updates
10’ GOA 1-0 CHE
GOOOOOOAAAAALLL! GOA SCORE! Jahouh finds Jackichands’s run whose cross is headed into his own net by Lucian Goian. Game on!
8’ GOA 0-0 CHE
FC Goa are having a right go. Here are the possession stats after eight minutes
7’ GOA 0-0 CHE
CHANCE! Great work from Seriton down the right hand side to make space for a cut-back that finds Boumous on the edge of the area but his shot is blocked.
2’ GOA 0-0 CHE
Early free-kick for FC Goa! Jahouh feeds it to Pena who rises above Eli Sabia but can only find the side-netting. Good start for the home side.
1’ GOA 0-0 CHE
KICK OFF! The action is underway at the Fatorda!
7:28 pm: Time for the business again!
After brief celebration from FC Goa, it’s time for the business again. National anthems ongoing
7:26 pm: League Shield Winners, FC Goa
7:25 pm: Guard of honour for FC Goa
Chennaiyin FC give guard of honour to FC Goa, the winners of the League winners’ shield,
7:14 pm: The equation for FC Goa tonight
If Goa keep a Clean Sheet, Goa need to win by a margin of three goals or more.
If Goa concede one goal, Goa need to win 4-1 to force extra-time or win by a margin of four goals or more.
If Goa concede more than a goal, Goa need to win by a margin of four goals or more.
To sum it up, FC Goa need to score a minimum of three goals to have any chance of progressing
FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head record
|FC Goa
|Chennaiyin FC
|Matches
|16
|16
|Wins
|8
|7
|Draws
|1
|1
|Losses
|7
|8
|Goals scored
|29
|31
6:57 pm: Big task on hands for FC Goa
Only two teams, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa have overturned first-leg deficits to advance to the final of the ISL. The Blues did it last year when they came back from 1-2 down against NorthEast United to reach the final. FC Goa overturned a 0-1 deficit in 2015 against Delhi Dynamos to make the final.
That day they won 3-0 to reach a final that was to be played in their own stadium. A similar result today will do the job for the Gaurs tonight. A sense of deja vu maybe?
6:50 pm: Big milestone for Mandar Rao Dessai
100th appearance for the FC Goa captain, who has been with the club through the highs and the lows. Will he and his team be able to make his 100th match the most special ever in the FC Goa shirt?
6:38 pm: Here are the teams for today:
FC Goa XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas.
Chennaiyin XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri.
6:38 pm: TEAMS NEWS!
In a big boost for FC Goa, Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous are back in the line-up after missing out in the first leg of the semi-final; They’ll be needing all their creative talent today if they are to overturn this result.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second leg of the first semi-final between FC Goa and Chennaiyin.
FC Goa face Chennaiyin FC in the second leg of the Indian Super League semi-finals, looking to overturn the 4-1 deficit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa on Saturday.
Goa will be boosted by the return of Edu Bedia who missed the game in Chennai due to personal reasons. There is more good news as Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous, who were injured for last week’s tie, are back in contention for a start. Boumous, in particular, has been in spectacular form this season having scored 10 and assisted 11 in 14 matches.
With the return of Brandon, Goa would hope for better deliveries from wide positions, something which was missing from their game in the first leg.
Ferran Corominas will play as a number nine after playing as a withdrawn forward in the last game. The Spanish striker has 14 goals to his name this season and Goa need his goals now more than ever.
Interim coach Clifford Miranda will have a decision to make as to whether he would deploy an all-attacking line-up of Bedia, Boumous and Corominas or choose to go with two foreign centre-backs in Mourtada Fall and Carlos Pena.
“We have to win to overcome the deficit, but that does not mean we go all out from minute one. It’s 90 minutes and more and whatever football that I know, it is not decided in the first 10 to 15 minutes. It will be till the final whistle and we will take it minute-by-minute,” FC Goa coach Clifford Miranda said.
Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC would look to score first and make the task even more improbable for the home side. Should Chennaiyin find the back of the net, Goa would need at least five goals to move to the final.
Coach Owen Coyle has mentioned that his players would not be lackadaisical in the second leg, despite enjoying a three-goal lead.
He would also ask for an improved performance from the front three of Nerijus Valskis, Rafael Crivellaro and Andre Schembri who had a quiet game by their standards. Goa also need to keep a check on the Chennaiyin attackers who are more than capable of hurting the opponent through a quick counterattack.
“When you have any sort of advantage, it’s good to have that. That being said, we know that we have a very dangerous match. Over the course of the 18 games in the league, they have been the best team. I have so much respect for FC Goa and that won’t change (but) we have to make sure that we see our advantage through, not that it won’t present its own challenges,” said Coyle.
A place in the final awaits the winner and coaches wouldn’t find it difficult to motivate their squad to give it their all in this intriguing tie.