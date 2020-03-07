Chennaiyin booked their place in the finals of the 2019-’20 Indian Super League season as two crucial away goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Nerijus Valskis helped them see off FC Goa 6-5 on aggregate.

The home team got the better of the two-time winners in a six-goal thriller at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday but two away goals denied FC Goa an entry to the finals for a second straight season. Goa started on a strong note, piling pressure on Chennaiyin with a high press and dominating possession.

Chennaiyin succumbed to the pressure as they conceded a goal as early in the 10th minute. Jackichand Singh pounced on a cross field ball and sent a cross across the face of goal but the ball rippled the net after Lucian Goian fluffed his clearance, scoring an own goal to hand FC Goa the lead.

Goa doubled their tally just before the quarter when Mourtada Fall headed a free-kick from Brandon Fernandes to pile the pressure on Chennaiyin.

FC Goa suffered in the first-half as Hugo Boumous was stretched with a quarter after an early injury, and was replaced by Edu Bedia but Goa did not lose intensity as they continued to pin Chennaiyin FC in their own half.

Although Goa enjoyed a healthy advantage heading into the break, it did not take long for Chennaiyin FC to open their account after the change of ends. It was during the 52nd minute when Crivellaro forced a save from Nawas. The FC Goa glovesman could only palm the Brazilian’s shot away, and was tapped in by Lallinazuala Chhangte on the rebound.

A lapse in concentration cost the home side yet again as Chennaiyin FC drew level seven minutes later after a corner. Rafael Crivellaro whipped a cross and an unmarked Nerijus Valskis leapt high to score a crucial goal for Chennaiyin. Goa almost found a way back when they came close on two occasions after hour mark.

The first opportunity was when Brandon’s pin-point corner was headed by Coro but he was denied by goalkeeper Vishal Kaith on the line. Brandon sent in another teasing delivery for substitute Manvir Singh, whose looping header only managed to hit the post.

Despite moments of luck evading them, Goa’s persistence paid off as they scored twice through Edu Bedia and Fall to spring the contest back to life. Goa continued to pressure the visitors by making multiple forays into the box but lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Fall, who played further forward had another golden opportunity during the closing stages when Manvir sent a delicious cross from the left but the Senegalese miscued his diving header, denying him a hat-trick.

FC Goa needed to score two more goals and despite their late resistance, it proved to be too late as the visitors held their nerves to ensure their passage to the finals. The Marina Machans will now meet either ATK or Bengaluru FC in the final.