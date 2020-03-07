Ankita Raina pulled off a crucial win after Rutuja Bhosale suffered a crushing defeat against an unranked Priska Madelyn Nugroho as India were locked 1-1 with Indonesia in a crucial Fed Cup tie in Dubai on Saturday.

India have never gone beyond the Asia/Oceania Group I in their Fed Cup history and they now need to win the decisive doubles to seal their place in the play-offs.

Up against the 16-year-old Indonesian, who is ranked 15th on the ITF junior circuit, Rutuja lost 3-6 6-0 3-6 in one hour and 43 minutes in the opening singles of the crucial tie.

Ankita, who lost her previous two singles, demolished the challenge of talented Aldila Sutjiadi 6-3 6-3 in the second rubber to keep India in the hunt.

Ankita and Sania Mirza, who won the decisive doubles on Friday too, will now take on Sutjiadi and Priska in their final match of the competition.

After losing to China, the Indian team beat Uzbekistan, Taiwan and Korea.