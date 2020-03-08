ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final, India vs Australia live score and updates: Australians opt to bat
Here are live scores, updates and commentary of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Live updates
The outfield is lightning quick and it will be difficult to stop once the ball crosses the 30-yard circle.
After 1 over, Australia 14/0 (Healy 13, Mooney 1)
DROP! Shafali Verma drops a regulation catch at cover. Nightmare start for India as Healy goes all guns blazing. Three boundaries from it. Deepti Sharma starts with two full-tosses. The first one sees the wicketkeeper step out and club the ball between long-on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Make that three full-tosses. The fourth ball sees Healy thread the ball behind point for another four. An all-action start to the first over of the match. No, please don’t remind us of 2003.
We are all set to get under way. Deepti Sharma has the ball in hand.
12:20 pm: The players are ready to step onto the pitch. India need a good powerplay to build momentum. If the Aussies get anything more than 70 after the first ten overs, India should be worried. The national anthems will begin soon. The atmosphere is electric.
12:07 pm: Australia in 50-Over World Cup finals: Played 8, won 6, lost 2.
Australia in 20-over World Cup finals: Played 5, won 4, lost 1.
12:03 pm: The MCG is packed to the rafters and Katy Perry is all set to take centrestage for the opening ceremony.
Nasser Hussain at the pitch report: It’s a rock hard surface, there’s some nice grass on it. Not sure how much turn spinners will get on this surface. The ball will come on to the bat, the challenge for Australia will be against Poonam Yadav as she gets the ball up and down, with a great drop.
Healy: It’s a beautiful day and I am happy to see such a big crowd coming in. It should be a good batting wicket. It’s windy and that will be a key factor in the game. My approach will not change just because it’s a World Cup final. Hope to have the winner’s medal around my neck at the end of the game.
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt
Harmanpreet Kaur: My mom’s sitting somewhere in the stands. We are quite confident while chasing, hopefully the bowlers restrict them. We are trying to stay together.
Meg Lanning: We are going to have a bat, looks a good wicket. Looking forward to it. Every game has been close, but we need to be at our best today. Hopefully it’s a great game. We are going in with the same team tonight.
11:52 pm: Early toss today and Meg Lanning has opted to bat first.
11:45 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. History beckons for both sides! What a cracker on the cards in a final that is a dream scenario for fans of the game.
Here are the routes to the final of the women’s Twenty20 World Cup between Australia and India at the iconic stadium:
India
Group A
- bt Australia by 17 runs. India 132-4; Australia 115
- bt Bangladesh by 18 runs. India 142-6; Bangladesh 124-8
- bt New Zealand by 4 runs. India 133-8; New Zealand 130-6
- bt Sri Lanka by seven wickets. India 116-3; Sri Lanka 113-9
Semi-final
- v England. Match abandoned due to rain. India progressed as highest-placed team from group
Australia
Group A
- lost to India by 17 runs. Australia 115; India 132-4
- bt Sri Lanka by 5 wickets. Australia 123-5; Sri Lanka 122-6
- bt Bangladesh by 86 runs. Australia 189-1; Bangladesh 103-9
- bt New Zealand by 4 runs. Australia 155-5; New Zealand 151-7
Semi-final
- bt South Africa by 5 runs. Australia 135-5; South Africa 92-5 (revised DLS target)