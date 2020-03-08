The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad for the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa on Sunday afternoon. Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were included in the 15-member squad, which will be led by Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma, India’s vice-captain in the one-day format, was not included due to the calf injury he is still recovering from.

Dhawan, Pandya and Kumar will be making a comeback to international cricket after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injuries.

India will play South Africa in three ODIs – on March 12 in Dharamshala, on March 15 in Lucknow and on March 18 in Kolkata.

India’s squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.