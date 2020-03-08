S Chikkarangappa (67) was the top Indian finisher at the end of the rain-shortened Bandar Malaysia Open in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Sunday. Chikka, who shot 68 in first round, had a 73 in the second and finished his 54 holes in eight-under 208 and tied-16th.

Rashid Khan, who was in danger of missing the cut after first round, shot 67-67 in the second and final rounds to finish at six-under and rose to T-31, while Shiv Kapur (71-70-70) was T-38 at five-under. Rahil Gangjee (72) and Aman Raj (73) were T-53 at three-under 213.

American Trevor Simsby picked up his first Asian Tour title after sinking a four-foot birdie putt to emerge triumphant on the second play-off hole against Andrew Dodt of Australia.

The 27-year-old Simsby, who earned his 2020 Asian Tour card after capping a commendable season on the Asian Development Tour last year, opted for an aggressive style of play in his three trips down the 18th hole, which clearly paid off for him at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club.

Simsby shot two-under-par 70 and a 13-under-par 203 total. He endured an agonising wait in the clubhouse before countryman Jarin Todd and Australian Andrew Dodt matched his efforts by carding rounds of 70 and 72 respectively.

The trio returned to the 18th hole for the sudden-death playoff, which saw Todd bowing out after missing a 15-foot birdie putt while Dodt made his from eight feet and Simsby nailed his from three feet.

In the second play-off hole, Simsby found the fairway again after opting to tee off with his driver. His aggressive play proved rewarding as his second shot landed just short of the green.

Dodt hit his tee shot to the left rough and had to lay up with an iron to the middle of the fairway before hitting his approach to 15 feet, leaving himself a tough putt for birdie.

Simsby, on the other hand, chipped up to four feet and eventually won after Dodt missed his putt.

Chawrasia slips on final day in Doha

SSP Chawrasia gave it away after three superb rounds on the last day for a three-over 74, which saw him exit the top-10 and finish tied 28th in the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Chawrasia, a four-time European Tour winner began par-birdie and moved up slightly, but thereafter started leaking shots, even though he did put up a fight with birdies on fifth and sixth.

For the fourth day in succession, he bogeyed the ninth and that upset him on the back nine, where he bogeyed three times on 12th, 16th and 17th for a 74 and a total of six-under 278. He was at one stage 10-under.

Jorge Campillo defeated David Drysdale in a play-off after the duo was tied at 13-under. Campillo won the play-off for his second European Tour title at the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The Spaniard held a two-shot lead with two holes to play but a double bogey on the 17th dropped him back to 13 under and the event went to extra holes for the second week in a row.

Campillo found sand off the tee on the first trip back up the last but a 25-foot putt brought a birdie, which Drysdale matched from six feet.

A 20-footer brought another birdie for the 33-year-old and with Drysdale even closer to the hole than after his previous effort, the duo shared a fist bump before returning to the tee after another pair of birdies.

Both men made routine pars on the third and fourth play-off holes and were given a buggy to make their way down the fairway as the light began to fade in Doha. Another putt from beyond 20 feet brought Campillo a birdie and when Drysdale missed from similar range. Campillo won his second title in his 250th starts.