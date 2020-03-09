Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay scored goals as United defeated City 2-0 in the Manchester derby on Sunday. The win at Old Trafford keeps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

United have lived in City’s shadow in recent years, but have beaten their arch rivals three times this season and are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions. That winning streak includes two wins over City and a 2-0 victory at Chelsea.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes towards the end of the January window has made a massive impact in midfield, but it is at the back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are most improved in recent months.

City were kept at arm’s length for an eighth clean sheet in that 10-game run, with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka beginning to repay the big transfer fees splashed on them in the summer. David de Gea was more like his old self in goal after a costly error at Everton last weekend.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Manchester derby on Sunday:

My first Manchester derby😊what a day.God is the Greatest 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/T9gOKJRyUI — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) March 8, 2020

0.62 - Manchester City's Expected Goals total of 0.62 was their lowest in a Premier League game this season, and their lowest in the competition overall since April 2019 - also against Manchester United (0.52). Smothered. pic.twitter.com/ckQxs2l8tM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2020

A fantastic game tonight and a big win for us against Manchester City. We are working hard as a team and moving in the right direction.



Now is the time for us to remain focused and continue to move forward.#manutdfans pic.twitter.com/j2AarLZBjJ — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) March 8, 2020

Bruno Fernandes & Anthony Martial celebrate McTominay’s goal vs Manchester City #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PzbWDfpBD5 — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) March 8, 2020

(With inputs from AFP)