South African cricketers could avoid the customary handshakes after matches during their tour of India, head coach Mark Boucher said as the number of reported coronavirus cases in the country crossed 40 on Monday.

The number of positive cases in India stands at 43 at the moment and the South African team that landed in the national capital for three One-Day Internationals on Monday will “strictly adhere” to the healthcare protocols.

“With regards to handshakes and the type of stuff that’s a concern, so it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it’s a way to stop anything from happening to our guys,” Boucher told the media during his pre-departure press conference when asked about shaking hands with the opposition team’s players.

“I think it’s out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have,” the former Proteas stumper added.

South Africa went ahead with the tour only after their medical and security team gave a go-ahead after doing a risk assessment.

“Look, we have a security staff and if we have medical concerns, we give it to them and they come up with recommendations. If they think it’s too dangerous, they will pull us out and they are no different. Covid-19 is a concern and that’s what they have been briefed,” he said.

“We had a nice brief last night from the medical staff about the virus going around and that it’s a major concern. We are not medical people and we don’t know medicine like they do. So we have taken their recommendations and I am sure they have put stuff in places that’s going to help us.”