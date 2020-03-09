The 18th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held from April 6-8 in Bhopal, was on Monday postponed till further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

The Athletics Federation of India took the decision to postpone the national championships after the 19th Asian Junior Championships, to be held in Bangkok from May 14-17, was cancelled due to rising coronavirus threat worldwide.

“The 18th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships scheduled to be held from 6-8 April 2020 at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) has been postponed till further notice by Athletics Federation of India,” the AFI said in a statement.

“Since Federation Cup Junior was the final selection trial for Asian Junior Athletics Championships which is being cancelled three days ago by AAA (Asian Athletics Association), we have decided to postpone our competition till further notice,” it said.

The AFI said the junior event will now be conducted later in the year.

“We have not decided on the new dates yet and will consult with the local organising committee on new dates,” AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said in the release.

The AFI also tweeted: “AFI has decided to postponed 18th Fed Cup National Jr Athletics Championships scheduled for 6-8 April 2020 in #Bhopal due to #CoronavirusOutbreak.”

An AFI official, however, said that the 24th Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships, to be held in Patiala from April 10 to 13, is still on as also the four-legged Grand Prix Series, which begins on March 20.

“The Fed Cup Senior Nationals is on schedule and there is no change in schedule in the Grand Prix Series,” the official said.

The first India GP is scheduled to be held in Patiala on March 20, followed by the second in Sangrur in Punjab on March 25, the third and the fourth in New Delhi on March 29 and June 13.

