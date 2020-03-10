The final round of the Santosh Trophy 2019-20, scheduled to be played in Aizawl, has been postponed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes after an health advisory issued by the government with regards to the Covid19 outbreak.

The All India Football Federation has written to all the state associations who have qualified for the final round of the championship, informing them of its decision.

“As AIFF is more concerned about the safety and health of all the players and officials involved, it has decided to postpone the matches of the final round of the NFC for the Hero Santosh Trophy to be held from 14th to 27th April in Aizawl, Mizoram to later dates,” the country’s football body said.

“AIFF will be monitoring the situation of the coronavirus outbreak and decide on the fresh dates, which will be communicated to all the participants in due course,” the letter stated.