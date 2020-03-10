Indian football heavyweights Mohun Bagan clinched their second I-League title with a 1-0 win over Aizawl FC in Kalyani on Tuesday.

The club has wrapped up the title with four rounds to go in the season.

Senegalese striker Baba Diawara scored the all-important goal for Mohun Bagan in the 80th minute to beat former champions Aizawl in their 16th round match and give their supporters a memorable Holi gift.

With Tuesday’s win, Mohun Bagan have 39 points from 16 matches, having lost just one game all season. They are 16 points ahead of second-placed East Bengal (23 points from 16 matches) who cannot catch up their arch city rivals even if they win all their four remaining matches.

Mohun Bagan’s first I-League title came in 2014-15 season.

This was a fitting farewell to the tournament for the Mariners as the Kolkata giants will merge with ATK next season to be a part of Indian Super League.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Mohun Bagan’s title:

Champions of India.. congratulations all @mohunbaganac supporters, staff and players... joy Mohun bagan pic.twitter.com/2cj43KLReT — Sony Norde (@sony_norde_16) March 10, 2020

What a season for @Mohun_Bagan brilliant run! I League champions! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 10, 2020

The I-League crown returns to Kolkata after four seasons, last being won by Mohun Bagan themselves.



2014-15: Mohun Bagan

2015-16: Bengaluru

2016-17: Aizawl

2017-18: Minerva Punjab

2018-19: Chennai City

2019-20: Mohun Bagan #IndianFootball — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) March 10, 2020

I-League is ours.

Guard of Honour on the 15th in the Kolkata Derby! Sweeeeeeeet!

Joy Mohunbagaaaaaaaaaaaan! @Mohun_Bagan — Corona Guebhora (@AlphaMaximus9) March 10, 2020

Big congratulations @Mohun_Bagan



Champions #HeroILeague @ILeagueOfficial



A deserving win. #MohunBagan is only the second team after Dempo SC (2009-10) to wrap up the title with 4 rounds to spare in ILeague history.



An extended #Holi2020 celebrations at #MB Maidan tent. — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 10, 2020

Congratulations to #MohunBagan for winning the @ILeagueOfficial . What a way to sign off their #ILeague stint as they transition to @IndSuperLeague with @ATKFC from next season. #IndianFootball — Rahul Sengupta (@RahulSaneGupta) March 10, 2020

This club will be the death of me. This terribly flawed but utterly beautiful club that charges a hundred sleepless nights for one moment of euphoria, this club that owns me and I can't do shit about it, this club will kill me one day and I'll die smiling. #MohunBagan #Champions — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) March 10, 2020

Mohun Bagan's tally of 39 points after 16 games represents the best ratio of points/game (2.44) for any side in Hero I-League history. Champions.#HeroILeague #IndianFootball #MBAFC #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/6xw3NdglXj — Aditya Warty (@AnalystAdi) March 10, 2020

I had decided I will not Tweet anything about Mohun Bagan till we win the I-League.



The wait is over!

Mohun Bagan are I-League Champions!!!!!



Last time in the league and we win it.

That's how Champions work.#MohunBagan #HeroIleague #FootballUnited — Maurya Mondal (@mauryamondal) March 10, 2020

Congratulations to @Mohun_Bagan for winning the #HeroILeague.

They were the only consistent team in the entire league and rightfully early winners as well. #IndianFootball — Sandeep Menon (@SandynoneM) March 10, 2020

Heartiest congratulations to @Mohun_Bagan for winning the @ILeagueOfficial. It was a superb team effort all through the season. Great achievement to get the league back to

Kolkata. Now hoping the @BengalRanjiTeam get the Ranji and @ATKFC grab the #ISL Will be an unique treble. — Citizen Madan Mitra| নাগরিক মদন মিত্র (@madanmitraoff) March 10, 2020