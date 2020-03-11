Late on Tuesday night, Shivpal Singh became the second Indian javelin thrower to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after he breached the qualification standard of 85m at the ACNW athletics meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The 24-year-old hurled the javelin to a distance of 85.47m in his fifth attempt at the McArthur Stadium to join Asian Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who had achieved the feat with a throw of 87.86m in January.

Shivpal Singh qualifies for #Olympics @Tokyo2020 with a performance of 85.47m in Men's Javelin in #SouthAfrica.



Annu Rani threw 61.15m in her first competition of the year, good start for. — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) March 10, 2020

Akshdeep Singh finished third with a best throw of 75m. Four athletes took part in the event.

Shivpal had registered a personal best of 86.23m while winning a silver medal at the Asia Championships in Doha last year. He also took part in the prestigious Diamond League meeting in the Oslo leg (Norway) last year, finishing eighth with a throw of 80.87m.

Besides Shivpal and Chopra, men’s national record holder 20km race walker KT Irfan, Avinash Sable (men’s 3000m steeplechase) and the country’s mixed 4x400m relay team have qualified for the Tokyo Games in track and field events.

National record holder Annu Rani also won the gold at the meet on Tuesday with a best throw of 61.15m in women’s javelin throw in her first competition of the year. Her effort was, however, well below the Tokyo Olympics qualifying mark of 64m.