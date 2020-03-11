Former India spinner Dilip Doshi on Wednesday questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s decision to use a restricted DRS for the Ranji Trophy final, saying the technology should be deployed “fully or not at all”.

Ball tracking technology, which is a major component of the DRS, is not being used by the BCCI in the Ranji Trophy. The board introduced the limited version of DRS from the semi-finals with an aim to reduce the number of umpiring howlers.

“If you use a technology like DRS, it should be used properly and fully. Because using a percentage of it doesn’t make sense,” said Doshi while watching the proceedings on day three of the final between Bengal and Saurashtra in Rajkot.

The third umpire has spin vision, split screen, stump mic and the zoomer at his disposal. Leading domestic players including Abhimanyu Mithun have already asked for ball tracking for next season.

At the stroke of lunch on day three, Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire and he went for the DRS. As the third umpire did not have ball tracking available, he could not overrule the on-field umpire’s decision though the ball seemed to be going down leg.

Asked about the dismissal, Doshi said: “It looked it was going down leg but the ball was not tracked. You left a doubt in the minds of people. At this level, there should be no doubt. As far as reducing the number of howlers is concerned, there is a fine line between howlers and non-howlers.”

The 72-year-old played 33 Tests and 13 One-Day Internationals for India, taking 114 and 22 wickets respectively.