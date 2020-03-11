The National Cricket Academy has conducted an evaluation and development workshop for 47 shortlisted strength and conditioning coaches from various state associations to assign them at various zonal camps, starting April.

The workshop was, interestingly, headed by Des Ryan, who is head of sports medicine and athletic development at the Arsenal Academy.

He was assisted by Shayne Muphy (Sports Scientist and Consultant at City Football Group and Faculty at Setanta College) and Antoine Mobian (Former German Rugby S&C Coach and Faculty at Setanta College).

“The workshop covered a wide range of topics from long term athletic development’ to load monitoring and the use of technology in cricket,” a BCCI media release stated.

“The aim of the workshop was to identify qualified strength and conditioning coaches within the Indian domestic cricket circuit, evaluate them and then assign them to various Zonal Camps that will be conducted across the Country starting from April,” it further stated.