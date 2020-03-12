Jonty Rhodes and Albie Morkel recreated old magic as their blistering knocks helped South Africa Legends beat West Indies Legends by six wickets in their Road Safety World Series match in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chasing 144, South Africa was teetering at 42/4, but then Rhodes (53 not out) and Morkel (54 not out) took the opposition bowlers to cleansers and took their side home.

Rhodes rekindled the memories as he hammered six fours and one six and so did Morkel.

Their unbroken 104-run stand did the trick for their team.

There were expectations from Hershalle Gibbs, but he perished quickly.

Earlier, South Africa restricted West Indies Legends to 143/8 despite promising starts by openers Daren Ganga (31) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (21), who added 48 runs for the first wicket.

South Africa’s left-arm orthodox bowler Paul Harris (3-21) send both the openers back in quick succession.

He also dismissed the legendary Brian Lara (4) cheaply.

However, Ricardo Powell’s 30 and a quick-fire 23 by all-rounder Carl Hooper propelled West Indies to 143/8.

Behind closed doors from Friday

Meanwhile, the organisers have announced that all the matches of the series will now be played behind closed doors at the DY Patil Stadium from Friday onwards in wake of the coronavirus threat.

All the matches will now be played at one venue and the spectators who had purchased tickets for the matches would be refunded in 7-10 days, the organisers said in a statement.