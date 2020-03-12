I-League club Churchill Brothers have sacked coach Bernardo Tavares and replaced him with Mateus Costa, The Times of India reported.

The decision was made a day after Churchill Brothers suffered a crushing, last-minute defeat against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Churchill Brothers have played 15 games in the I-League this season and are in eighth position with 20 point. The defeat to Gokulam was their seventh of this campaign.

“We decided it was time to bring in a new coach,” the report quoted club patron Churchill Alemao as saying.

Tavares has not turned up for practice this week and Mateus, who has coached Sporting Clube de Goa earlier, has taken over.

Churchill Brothers can still mount a fight for the second spot in the I-League, which is currently occupied by East Bengal with 23 points and a game in hand.