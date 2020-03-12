The final of the 2019-’20 Indian Super League between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be played behind closed doors because of coronavirus, the Football Sports and Development Limited announced on Thursday.

The final is scheduled to take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday but FSDL took the decision in view of the health and safety of players fans and staff. ATK and Chennaiyin FC were both set to face off for a third title, having beaten Bengaluru FC and FC Goa respectively to reach the playoffs.

The final will be live telecast on Star Sports, Hotstar and Jio TV. FSDL will soon initiate the process of ticket refunds and an announcement will be made through ISL channels.

Coronavirus cases in India have doubled to 62 in four days and sports competitions around the world have been badly disrupted by COVID-19.