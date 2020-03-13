Skipper Jaydev Unadkat on Friday produced a lion-hearted spell when it mattered the most against Bengal, leading Saurashtra to their first Ranji Trophy triumph a year after stumbling at the last hurdle.
The win was achieved on the basis of Saurashtra taking a first-innings lead at Rajkot. Bengal had the upper hand going into day five after Anustup Majumdar (63) and Arnab Nandi (40*) shared an unbeaten 91-run stand in the final session Thursday.
But Unadkat, who had single-handedly taken Saurashtra into the final with a seven-wicket haul against Gujarat on the final day of their semi-final, rose to the occasion yet again to script a historic victory.