All England badminton C’ships, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara live: Familiar rivals to battle it out
The current and the former world champions face off in the quarter-finals. Will we see another epic battle?
PV Sindhu is the last Indian remaining in the fray at the prestigious All England Open.
Live updates
First game, Sindhu 8-4 Okuhara: Misjudgment at the baseline by Sindhu as she confidently appeals only for it to be oveturned. Takes out the frustration on her service return next up. No answer from Sindhu.
First game, Sindhu 7-3 Okuhara: Smiles from Sindhu after she wins a rally that she dominated. 25 shots, plenty of aggression from Sindhu, good defence from Okuhara but the point goes Indian’s way. Next up, a rally that Okuhara dominates. The game is heating up.
First game, Sindhu 6-2 Okuhara: A lovely backhand flick by Sindhu to mark the end of a sharp rally. It is followed by an error by Sindhu but Okuhara pays it back with another couple of errors.
First game, Sindhu 3-0 Okuhara: A lovely drop shot by Sindhu to win the first point and that is followed by a couple of errors from Okuhara. Good start for the Indian.
8.16 pm: Sindhu to serve. Here we go.
8.14 pm: Both players have been in fine form so far in Birmingham. Yet to drop a game. The warm-up is almost done.
8.13 pm: This is the 17th meeting between Sindhu & Okuhara. Sindhu leads 9-7. The last meeting? A stunning game in Basel at the Worlds when Sindhu blew Okuhara away. Here’s how the results have been since Rio 2016.
8.09 pm: An impressive for Viktor Axelsen before the marquee match of the day:
8.05 pm: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the quarter-final match between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara at the All England Championships on Friday.
The former and the current world champions have been involved in many a tantalising battle in the past. Both players know each other’s strengths and their on-court rivalry has made for some fascinating viewing.
The coronavirus outbreak around the world has cast a pall over the event and many top badminton players have expressed their dismay at the Badminton World Federation for not making any changes to their calendar. Among Indians, former world No 1 Saina Nehwal, her husband P Kashyap, HS Prannoy and Ajay Jayaram have joined the chorus for international events to either be cancelled or postponed.
But for the time being, all eyes are on Sindhu and Okuhara. Will they dish out another two-hour slugfest? After a lean period following her first-ever world championships triumph, Sindhu had gone off the boil but has looked in good touch in each of her wins so far in Birmingham.
Stay tuned for the updates.