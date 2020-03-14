Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat, fresh from winning the Ranji Trophy, revealed on Friday how his exploits ended up burning a hole in teammate Cheteshwar Pujara’s pocket.

The left-arm seamer picked up 67 wickets this season at 13.23, but importantly, bowled match-winning spells in both the semi-final and final in Ranji Trophy. He took seven wickets against Gujarat and on Friday, dismissed a well-set Anustup Majumdar before effecting a run out in the same over to tilt the game decisively in his team’s favour.

His tally of 67 is the most in the history of the tournament by a fast bowler in one season. In the process he picked up seven five-wicket hauls.

Turns out there was an arrangement between the duo that for every five-for Unadkat took, Pujara would give a gift worth Rs 5,000 while the price went up to Rs 10,000 for a seven-for, they revealed in a chat for bcci.tv.

Unadkat also said that the hunger to make an India comeback has never been stronger following a sensational season.

“I still have the hunger to make a comeback,” said Unadkat after the match. “The hunger has never been stronger and that actually kept me going throughout the season. To be honest, it was challenging....physically surviving the season. Bowling those long spells as a fast bowler in almost every game [was tough],” he added.

“I just want to keep this phase going. I don’t want to end it here. Yes, we have won the trophy and I am the happiest captain in the world right now.”

The 28-year-old last played for India in 2018, a T20 International against Bangladesh, and his only Test in 2010 as well as the last of his seven ODIs in 2013.