The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on Monday decided to indefinitely postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test match in Karachi due to the coronavirus pandemic which has derailed sporting calendars globally.

Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and their second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 9 to 5.

“The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment,” the PCB said in a statement.

The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 24.