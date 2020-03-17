The clay court tennis Major French Open has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place from September 20 to October 4, organisers of the event said Tuesday.

The Grand Slam event was to have taken place from May 24 to June 7, but organisers said that, “The confinement measures in place make it impossible to prepare and organise the tournament on the dates initially scheduled.”

France is currently in lockdown due to the outbreak that has gripped Europe worse than most other parts in the world.

The new dates would mean the tournament would start just one week after the US Open, if that event remains in its scheduled slot.

Here’s the statement from the organisers in full: