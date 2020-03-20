New Zealand cricketers and support staff members have gone into a 14-day self-isolation period after returning from their aborted Australia tour, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed that all 15 players and support staff members who returned from Sydney last weekend have gone into lockdown at home as per the government’s directive.

“They [Black Caps players and touring staff] have all gone into self-isolation,” New Zealand Cricket’s public affairs manager Richard Boock told stuff.co.nz. “We’ve passed on all the details about what self-isolation means and as far as we know they’re all following it strictly,” he added.

New Zealand were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s but the Chappell-Hadlee series was called off after just one ODI, which was held without spectators. The Kane Williamson-led side had lost the match by 71 runs.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was kept under isolation after he reported a sore throat. However, he tested negative for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had advised all returning travellers to self-isolate for two weeks amid the Covid-19 outbreak, even if they arrived in the country before the March 14 cut-off.

Taking a leaf out of BCCI’s book, the NZC also asked its Auckland headquarters employees to work from on a trial basis on Friday.

BCCI shut down its headquarter in Mumbai from Tuesday with its employees being advised to work from home.