Twenty three-time Major winner Serena Williams, in a post on social media platform TikTok, said that she was struggling to cope with social distancing back home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old revealed that she had planned to stay at home for six weeks with tennis schedules being postponed until June. The entire clay court season has gone for a toss.

Williams, according to the report in the Guardian, revealed that she is now on the edge because of the pandemic.

She said, “I wanted to take a minute and talk about my experience with coronavirus. It started out with me feeling like: ‘Oh it can’t really affect me.’ And then suddenly Indian Wells was cancelled and I was like: ‘Oh, Ok, that’s weird but I have a little time off and I’m going to enjoy that time off.’ And then one cancellation led to another and then led to another and led to all this anxiety that I’m feeling.”

Williams revealed that the coronavirus crisis around the world has put her on the edge, even when she is around her daugher Olympia, who is two years-old.

Williams added: “Now, I’ve been social distancing for actually a really long time, for probably two weeks now, and every little thing makes me go crazy. And by anxiety I mean I’m just on edge. Any time anyone sneezes around me or coughs I get crazy. I don’t hang out with anyone, and when I say anyone I mean my daughter.

“She coughed, I got angry and gave her a side-eye. I gave her that ‘angry Serena’ and then I got sad. I was like: ‘Is she okay? Is there something wrong with my daughter? Is there anything I can do?’ I just don’t know what to do, so instead of being relaxed I’m really under a ton of stress.”

