The Athletics Federation of India on Friday postponed its Annual General Body meeting and elections of its office bearers to be held in Jaipur next month due to the rising threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

The AGM and the elections were to be held from April 3 to 5 in Rajasthan’s capital.

AFI president Adille Sumriwalla said, “It is decided to postpone the Executive and Annual General Body Meetings, along with elections of AFI, scheduled to be held on 3, 4 and 5 April 2020 at Jaipur.

“The decision is taken considering various restrictions in place to stop spreading of the coronavirus as all our members would have to travel from different corner of the country. Fresh dates will be intimated to the members in due course.”

Sumariwalla, a current member of the powerful World Athletics Council, was elected for his second term in April 2016.

The AFI also decided to shut its office from Saturday and the staff has been directed to work from home.

“However, a skeleton staff will be attending office to check important issues from day to day but without any public dealings,” said Sumariwalla.