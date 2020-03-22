Before India went into self-isolation mode due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chennai Super Kings were in the middle of a high-intensity training camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. And at the center of it was their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 38-year-old, who hasn’t played a competitive cricket match since India’s ICC World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand last July, was the cynosure of all eyes as fans tried to get an idea of the kind of form he was in.

Now, a clip shared on Facebook by a fan page called ‘MS Dhoni Army’ shows the former India captain absolutely smashing it in a practice match conducted by CSK.

In the video, Dhoni can be seen batting with his long-time teammate Suresh Raina and the duo turn back the clock to put on some vintage strokeplay. The right-hand-left-hand combination takes the likes of Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma to the cleaners with absolute ease.

Watch that video here: