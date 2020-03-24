The global coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) forced Japan to abandon its dream of hosting the Olympics this year as the world battled to halt the disease by putting almost two billion people under lockdown.

The epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak has moved on to Europe, which has now declared more than 200,000 cases – probably a fraction of the true number – and at least 10,732 deaths.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will now take place no later than summer 2021.

Here’s the joint statement by the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee on the postponement: