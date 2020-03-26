New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has come out in support of those fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the front line. In an open letter published by NZ Herald, the 29-year-old thanked “doctors, nurses and caregivers” for their sacrifices.
Over three billion of the world’s population has been asked to stay home as of Thursday as the threat of Covid-19 rises. The disease has spread across the globe at a rapid pace over the past month and has resulted in thousands of deaths.
In his open letter, Williamson wrote that it’s the front line fighters of this crisis who face real pressure, unlike sportspersons, and that everyone was aware of the magnitude of their sacrifice.
Read the letter here:
Dear doctors, nurses and caregivers,
Events of the past few days have made it clear we’re living through a health crisis the likes of which we’ve never seen.
There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we’re facing will seem overwhelming.
We’re so grateful you have our backs.
People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play games.
Real pressure is working to save lives. Real pressure is going into work each day while putting your own personal safety on the line for the good of others.
Every day over the next weeks and months you and your colleagues will be asked to do that.
It’s an enormous responsibility that can only be carried out by the best kind of people: those who put the greater good ahead of all else.
As Blackcaps, we know how amazing it feels to have the support of a country behind you.
In that same vein, we need you to know you’re not alone. We want you to know that there’s a whole country behind you.
We will get through this and you are a big reason why.
On behalf of a grateful country, thank you.
Kane Williamson, Blackcaps captain