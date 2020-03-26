The Mumbai Cricket Association on Thursday decided to donate Rs 50 lakh to the Maharashtra government in its fight against the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

MCA Secretary Sanjay Naik told PTI that the city’s cricket body conducted it’s Apex Council meeting on Thursday in which it authorised the President and Secretary to decide the donation amount.

“Accordingly we decided to donate Rs 50 lakh,” said Naik.

A MCA Apex Council member said that the amount will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The member also said that the MCA is also ready to give its properties including the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai for quarantine in case the government requires it.

Maharastra is one of the most affected states in the country due to the Covid-19 outbreak with more than 120 positive cases reported till Thursday afternoon.